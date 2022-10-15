“We’re going to have some very tough decisions ahead of us,” added Hunt, who was appointed Friday after Kwasi Quarting was fired following a disastrous financial statement last month.

“Spending won’t go up as much as people want, all government agencies will have to increase their efficiencies more than they had planned,” Hunt told Sky News. “Some taxes won’t come down as quickly as people want, some taxes will go up. .

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced at a press conference on Friday that she had canceled her plan to freeze a corporate tax increase next year, hours after she fired her ally, Kwasi Quarting, the finance minister, and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, in a move aimed at saving her government from falling.

This decline, which press reports described as “humiliating”, came after 3 weeks of market turmoil, since Quarting announced, on September 23, a program to support economic growth, which included the largest tax cut package in half a century, to be financed through government borrowing.

Trace’s decision to cancel the corporate tax freeze means that this tax will now rise to 25 percent, from 19 percent, next year, as planned by her predecessor, Boris Johnson, and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Quarting’s plan, abandoned by the government, proposed a £45 billion unfunded tax cut, which surprised markets as an expansionary plan that would increase debt and also run counter to the Bank of England’s path to tighten monetary conditions in order to curb inflation.

The plan drew criticism from all directions, and led to the collapse of the British pound exchange rate to its lowest level in its history last month, as it pushed government bond yields to rise strongly, forcing the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market temporarily to calm investor fears.