BBC Chairman Richard Sharp is facing suspicions of corruption related to helping former Prime Minister Boris Johnson obtain a loan guarantee, before being nominated for the media position, according to British Sky News.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Ball has written to the Commissioner for Public Appointments, asking him to investigate Sharp’s appointment in February 2021.

This is the second action taken by the British opposition in this field, as it had earlier addressed the Commissioner for Standards in Parliament regarding the Johnson case, and expressed its concern about the alleged arrangements in the appointment process because, if proven, it would be a breach of the rules of conduct for members of Parliament.

The British newspaper The Times reported earlier that Sharp helped Johnson secure a loan guarantee of 800,000 pounds sterling (about one million dollars), weeks before he was appointed to his current position at the BBC.

But a spokesman for Johnson dismissed the allegations as “nonsense”. For his part, Sharp denied the existence of a conflict of interest, which is illegal according to the law.