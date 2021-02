Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday elected Britain’s Karim Khan as the new chief prosecutor for a nine-year term that begins on June 16.

Khan won the post, defeating three other candidates, to replace incumbent chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

The court, based in The Hague and operating nearly 20 years ago, has 123 members and hears cases of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.