Victoria Starmer is a Jewish woman who plays an important role in shaping her family’s values ​​and practices, according to the Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post.

The newspaper explained that “Victoria is committed to Jewish cultural beliefs and traditions and participates in the fight against anti-Semitism.”

Victoria Starmer, whose real name was Victoria Alexander, was born in 1963 in North London.

Her father was a Polish Jew, and her mother was a doctor who converted to Judaism upon marriage.

The British First Lady has family living in Israel, and Kerr expressed deep concern for their safety during the October 7 attack.

Growing up, Victoria was immersed in Jewish cultural traditions and practices, which played an important role in shaping her values ​​and outlook on life.

The Jerusalem Post added, “In the Starmer household, Jewish traditions are observed, and despite Kerr being an atheist, the family regularly celebrates the Sabbath, the weekly day of rest, with family gatherings and traditional rituals.”

The Jewish Chronicle reported that “the family raises its children to be aware of their Jewish identity, and they participate in various religious customs and celebrations.”

Kerr stressed to the newspaper the “importance of these traditions at home, ensuring that their children understand and appreciate their cultural and religious heritage.”

The family belong to the Liberal Synagogue in St John’s Wood, London, reflecting their active involvement in the Jewish community.

“My wife in particular wants our children to know her family’s religion,” Kerr told the newspaper.

The Liberal Synagogue is part of the Liberal Jewish movement, a progressive branch of Judaism similar to Reform Judaism in the United States.