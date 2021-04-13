London (AFP) – British exports to the European Union rebounded significantly in February, according to data released on Tuesday, but without this succeeding in reversing the record decline witnessed in January due to Brexit.

A statement by the Office for National Statistics in Britain stated that the value of British products exported to the European Union increased by 46.6 percent, or 3.7 billion pounds (5.1 billion dollars), compared to the previous month, driven by the auto and pharmaceutical sectors. The country’s exports to the European Union witnessed a record decline of 42 percent (5.7 billion pounds) in January.

A spokeswoman for the office explained that “exports to the European Union have recovered significantly compared to the decline recorded in January, but are still below 2020 levels.” “But imports from the European Union have yet to recover considerably, in light of the presence of several issues impeding trade,” she added.

The total value of Britain’s exports to the European Union in February was 11.6 billion pounds, compared to 7.9 billion in January. Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Toms noted that the volume of exports is “marginally less” than last year’s monthly average before the implementation of Brexit, which reached 12 billion pounds.

“This indicates that the disruptions caused by Brexit in merchandise trade have been quickly overcome,” he said. Meanwhile, the value of EU products imported by Britain rose 7.3 percent, equivalent to 1.2 billion pounds in February, after a record decline of 29.7 percent (6.7 billion pounds) in January.

It is noteworthy that Brexit entered into full effect late last year, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached a trade agreement concluded at the last minute with Brussels.