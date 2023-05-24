The poll, conducted by YouGov, reflected that the state of “regret” for leaving the European bloc had reached record levels, as the results showed that:

Only 9 percent of Britons consider leaving the European Union more a “success” than a “failure”.

62 percent of respondents considered it more a failure than a success (including 37 percent of ex-Brexit supporters).

The leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, admitted last week that “Brexit has failed, with the economy not seeing any benefits yet.”

He stated that “the country did not actually benefit from the exit,” blaming the “useless” conservative politicians who “mismanage the exit from the bloc,” as he described it. While the data and public opinion company’s survey results indicate that most people “agree with this assessment”.

The same data indicates that 75 percent of Britons believe that “Brexit could have been successful, but its implementation by these and/or previous governments made it a failure.”

Most people who consider Brexit a failure believe it was doomed from the start.

Fifty-six percent said Brexit would always be a failure, and there was nothing any government could do to make it work.

It comes as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to renegotiate his Brexit deal amid warnings that the UK car industry faces an “existential threat” without changes, putting thousands of jobs at risk. But the government insists the country sees the benefits of Brexit.

Reasons for changing attitudes

For her part, says political science professor and founding director of the European Studies Program at Victoria University, Amy Verdon: The British voted by a small margin in favor of leaving the European Union, but over time those preferences have not been stable. Even before the result of the referendum, it was not clear whether the majority wanted to leave, and she indicated in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that:

The European Union used to be a big problem for the citizens of the United Kingdom, and today that has changed (referring to the growing percentage of those who think it was a mistake to leave the European Union).

Everyone understood that leaving the European Union would not be easy, but very few people realized that leaving the European Union would be very difficult.

Citizens realized too late that the political elites weren’t able to manage Brexit well.

There has been political turmoil, not only until the UK left, but also since the EU left.. The situation is unstable (there were three prime ministers last year).

There is also a sense that the political class has not been able to hold the country together. Part of this decline in political capacity is due in part to the need to show strong leadership when many things change.

And the Academy specializing in European studies adds: “It is clear today that leaving the European Union means that there is more difficulty in trade … there is more red tape (administrative obstacles) … there is enough evidence to know that the United Kingdom was better in the European Union than abroad.” .

And the United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, 2020. That was before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. At that time it was not clear whether the global political economy would change.

After the end of the closures and with the start of economies and in light of the disruption of industrial production and transportation, the United Kingdom depends heavily on the outside world, and therefore when the world opened up, the United Kingdom faced difficulties in obtaining the goods that it usually had before the pandemic, and it was difficult to distinguish the amount of shortage of goods And services in the United Kingdom due to Corona and its repercussions and the impact of Britain’s exit from the European Union, according to Verdon.

However, last year it was clear that the UK was experiencing a shortage of supermarkets when the EU did not.

Since COVID-19 there has been another change that the political science professor, founding director of the European Studies Program at Victoria University points out, is the geopolitical shift due to the war in Ukraine:

It is becoming clear that geopolitical changes mean that it is better for friendly neighbors (European countries) to be close to each other.

The United Kingdom was one of the two leading countries in the European Union before Brexit in terms of military strength.

With the UK out of the EU, both parties (UK and EU) need each other in a changing world.. Both need to find other ways to get closer.

One of the main reasons the British left the EU was related to values. Today, countries face changing global values ​​on pluralism, the rule of law, and global security challenges. But Verdon points out that the differences between the different European partners are not so great. Thus, worrying about these small differences is not helpful.”

“special relationship”

“Is this reality paving the way for the return of London?” Amy Verdon, professor of political science and founding director of the European Studies Program at Victoria University, answers, saying: “Actually, this is a difficult question.. It has been political upheaval within the UK as well as in the European Union After the result of the UK’s referendum to leave is absolutely devastating, and has consumed a lot of political energy during 2016-2020.”

Given how difficult it is to get an agreement by either the UK or the EU, it seems impossible to think of a way for both parties to want the UK to join the EU again.

It is very likely that if the UK wants to apply to join it will only be allowed if it fully agrees to join all aspects of the EU (Euro, Schengen, etc.).

The United Kingdom will not be able to agree to all of these things; Because there is no one clear point of view in Britain.

When the United Kingdom was still in the European Union, the United Kingdom was given a special status, and they will not be given that position again.

Instead, she adds, the UK is expected to have a “special” relationship with the EU. It may be in the same way as Norway or Switzerland, but the exact content of that ‘special’ relationship will be different from what Norway or Switzerland have; Because Norway is part of a number of policies that the UK will not be part of (the single market for example). But perhaps the UK will cooperate more closely in the area of ​​cooperation between police, justice and security. This is an undefined area and will gradually evolve over time.

The absence of Britain .. a controversial issue

For her part, Elizabeth Carter, an academic specializing in European affairs, assistant professor at the University of New Hampshire, points out in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that:

There are a host of reasons why Brits regret leaving the EU, firstly it is of course a divisive issue and therefore “not everyone regrets it”.

One of the reasons for regret is the deterioration of the British economy, which some attribute to the aggravation of its consequences due to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“In the European Union, the United Kingdom had a seat at the table, and was a leading voice in one of the most important political bodies in the world… People now regret that the United Kingdom is now isolated, without a voice at the table, and seen as a country that has withdrawn on itself”.

Brexiteers argue they want to restore British sovereignty. But for those who regret leaving, Britain has gone from a leader embedded in world politics to a country that has withdrawn into itself. Many Britons do not identify with this closed and withdrawn UK.

According to Carter, “Another big regret is associated with the broader post-Brexit economy, specifically the weakness of the pound, while there were a host of factors pressuring the British economy (Corona, then the war in Ukraine, rising energy costs and stress (inflationary) These pressures, of course, coincided with Brexit.”

She adds: “The extent to which the citizen blames Brexit for economic issues depends very much on the political bias of the individual (…) But the fact remains that Britain is worse off … For the past several months they have been in the economic and political rock bottom “.

Are you back in London?

But she doesn’t think that fact means London will be looking to join the EU anytime soon, justifying that by saying: “There is a sense that leaving the EU was the will of the people, and that should be respected (at least that is true of many Tories who did not support Britain’s exit from the European Union).

She concludes her remarks, saying: “I think it will be a long time before Britain considers holding a referendum to join the European Union (..) One of the things that could encourage them to reconsider somewhat might be how the different countries in the United Kingdom (i.e. Scotland and Ireland) are contending North) with the issue of Britain’s exit from the European Union”.