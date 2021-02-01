LONDON (Reuters) – An analysis by the Office for National Statistics shows that Britain’s economy It is the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic among the G7 countries, even considering large differences in the way government spending is measured.

Official figures showed earlier that Britain suffered the largest drop in economic output among the G7 countries between the first and third quarters of 2020.

The Office for National Statistics said some of the UK slump could already be explained by the way the output of government services such as education and healthcare was measured, and international comparisons were difficult to make.

“But one useful method is to remove estimates of government consumption spending … This shows that the UK is still suffering from the largest contraction, but the comparative comparison with the rest of the G7 countries is not very large,” he added.

The office said Britain also suffered the biggest drop in household spending among the G7 countries, noting that lockdown measures in the country were generally more stringent and imposed for a longer period.

He added that the overall economic impact of lockdowns and social distancing may be greater in Britain because social spending, such as eating out and spending holidays, has a more dominant role than in other countries.

Britain has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 deaths in the world, another factor that is seen to affect the economy.

Meanwhile, a survey published today, Monday, showed that British manufacturers faced a double blow last month due to the disruption of global freight movement due to the outbreak of a new wave of the Corona virus, accompanied by new trade barriers with the European Union.

Separate data from the Bank of England showed a record drop in consumer borrowing in December, which could pave the way for a spending recovery once the epidemic subsides.

But for now, the data paints a picture of the struggling UK economy in early 2021 as Finance Minister Rishi Sunak considers whether to extend emergency support programs.

Data company IHS Market said a monthly survey of the factories sector showed new export orders had been hit and indications of supply chain problems and inflationary pressures.

The final reading of the IHS Market Purchasing Managers’ Index in the manufacturing sector in the euro area fell to 54.1 points, below the level recorded in the euro area, and down from a three-year high of 57.5 points in December, when factories scrambled to overcome problems arose at Britain’s new trade relationship with the European Union begins on January 1.

Smaller factories were the hardest hit.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Market, said the rapid vaccination program against Covid-19 in Britain and the progress companies had made in adapting to BrexitThey may be a reason for a faster growth recovery.

Data from the Bank of England on Monday showed that unsecured lending to consumers was 7.5% lower in December, compared to the same period a year earlier, in the biggest drop since registration began monthly in 1994.