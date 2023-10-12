Britain’s gross domestic product grew by 0.2 percent in August, compared to a decline of 0.6 percent in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The Office for National Statistics revised the July GDP reading downward from a contraction of 0.5 per cent.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Our preliminary estimates suggest that GDP grew slightly in August, led by strong growth in the services sector which was partly offset by declines in manufacturing and construction.”

“In the services sector, education returned to normal levels, while computer programmers and engineers had strong months. Over the past three months as a whole, the economy grew modestly, led by automobile manufacturing and sales, and construction,” he added.

In terms of the broader picture of the British economy, the Office for National Statistics said that gross domestic product rose by 0.3 per cent in the three months to August.

The services sector grew by 0.4 percent in August.

However, production of consumer-facing services fell 0.6 percent in August, after a 0.2 percent decline in July, while the construction sector contracted 0.5 percent in August, after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.