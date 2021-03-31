LONDON (Reuters) – Official data revealed, on Wednesday, that Britain’s economy Struck by the Coronavirus pandemic, it grew faster than previously thought in the last three months of last year, but recorded the largest contraction in three decades in 2020 as a whole.

The Office for National Statistics said: The gross domestic product increased 1.3 percent between October and December of last year, compared with the previous three months.

That is stronger than a previous estimate of 1% growth, as the Office for National Statistics has received more data in recent weeks.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the growth rate to remain at 1 percent.

In 2020, GDP fell 9.8 percent compared to 2019, just slightly below the initial estimate of a 9.9 percent decline.

Britain’s economy suffered the largest decline among all countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with the exception of Argentina and Spain last year, according to OECD data.

Britain’s economy is still 7.3 percent slimmer than it was before the pandemic, adjusted for inflation, the second-largest decline among eight major economies listed by the Office for National Statistics.

But in nominal terms, which is less affected by differences in the way countries collect data, Britain is firmly in the middle of the group.

Separate data showed that the British current account deficit widened to 26.3 billion pounds in the fourth quarter, nearly doubling the deficit recorded in the third quarter, as companies rushed to import goods before the start of a less open trade relationship with the European Union on January 1. .

But the deficit, a long-standing concern for investors given that it makes Britain dependent on foreign exchange inflows, fell short of expectations of 33 billion pounds in a Reuters poll.

This equates to 4.8 percent of GDP, or 4.2 percent, excluding the volatile movements of precious metals such as gold.