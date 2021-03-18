The British Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said Thursday that it found no direct relationship between the AstraZeneca / Oxford and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 and the thrombus formation.

“Our careful review, along with key evaluation by leading independent scientists, shows that there is no evidence that blood clots in veins occur more than you would expect in absentia vaccination, for neither vaccine, “said MHRA Executive Director June Raine.

The MHRA statement was added to that of the World Health Organization (WHO), which reiterated today its call to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, which is suspended in several countries in Europe for caution against possible adverse effects.

The publication of an expected report on the matter from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and its own report on the matter, is expected this Thursday.

The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) will publish the findings of its evaluation of the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow, the UN agency announced.

The WHO repeatedly urged in recent days to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

Currently, “the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks and its use must continue to save lives, “said the director of the European branch of the WHO, Hans Kluge, at a press conference.

“In vaccination campaigns, pointing out potential side effects is routine. This does not necessarily mean that these effects are linked to vaccination“Kluge stated.

“At the moment, we do not know if some or all of the cases have been caused by the vaccine or by other factors. The WHO evaluates the latest data and once this evaluation is completed, the results will be published,” added the official.

Monday, seven european countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Portugal and Latvia) joined the list of those who discontinued the use of the vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory.

Source: agencies