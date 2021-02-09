A “Kent variant variant” of the coronavirus, which was found in Bristol, British scientists are concerned. They consider it “worrying” because “it could escape immunity” and “resist the vaccine”, according to the first analyzes. There have been 14 cases of the variant in Bristol, four in Manchester and three other scattered cases.

NERVTAG, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group, fears that the so-called new Kent variant may be “highly communicable”, but it could also “interfere with the vaccine.”

Another mutation identified in Liverpool has been classified as an “investigational variant”.

So far Public Health England (PHE) has identified 76 cases of these two new variants.

Despite concerns that the new Kent mutation “interferes” with the vaccine, the group believes that vaccinated people should still be protected against serious diseases caused by it. Health officials have also said who have “a high degree of confidence in which vaccines will work against the variants. “

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was tested yesterday fails to stop the South African variant enough. South Africa has decided to postpone the vaccination that was due to start yesterday with her and wait for other vaccines before starting the inoculations.

But there are concerns that the mutation, called E484K, could make “the vaccine less effective” in stopping the spread of the virus.

Immunity

The UK Channel Tech Correspondent Sky NewsRoland Manthorpe explained that “the mutation changes the shape of the original Kent variant,” making it difficult for the immune system to “recognize and neutralize the virus,” even if the vaccine has shown what to do.

“It still has the same transmissibility. But it looks like this mutation could allow you to escape immunity until a certain point. Which means that you may be able to evade the vaccine, “he explained. He clarified that the data was still” very incomplete “and at a” very early stage. “

Exist until now four “worrying variants” of the virus that causes COVID-19, identified by British government advisers. Three of them have been detected in the UK. They are the classic Kent variant, the Kent variant with shapeshifting, the South African with the same shapeshifting as the new Kent and Liverpool.

Officials also are tracking two “variants under investigation”, which include the Bristol variant and the Brazil variant. ”Test and Trace” has identified 170 cases of the South African variant, including 18 non-travel related cases.

PHE’s Dr. Susan Hopkins explained in a briefing for journalists: “To date, we have identified 170 cases and 18 of them are not linked to travel. Which means that they did not travel abroad or have direct contact with a person who has traveled, “he said.

PB