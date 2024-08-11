Britain | You can get to the UK on the fast track if you have graduated from a top university – no Finnish university made the list

Britain|Brexit has made it difficult for citizens of EU countries to study in Britain. Now the new British government wants to deepen Britain’s relationship with the EU. The EU can make student exchange a condition.

London

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Brexit has reduced the number of Finnish students in Britain. About 1,200 Finns studied at British universities in 2021–2022. The new British government wants to bring the relationship between the EU and Britain closer. You can move to Britain to work or study through several visa routes. Only a few Finns got a visa to Britain last year.

to Britain you can get a fast track to work and do further studies if you happen to be a so-called “high potential individual”.

A high potential individual (HPI) however, getting a visa requires that you have recently graduated from a top university.

Founding in the well-known university rankings on the list there is no Finnish university.

Only Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet, which focuses on medicine, has qualified from Pohjola.

Britain’s Brexit ended free movement between Britain and the European Union.

At the same time, it also became more difficult for Finns to go to Britain to study: tuition fees rose and bureaucracy increased.

In the past, Britain was popular with Finnish university students. Brexit reduced the number of people leaving.

In the academic year 2021–2022, approximately 1,200 Finns studied at British universities. Before the end of the Brexit transition period, the corresponding number was almost two thousand at best.

At the same time, even fewer Finns get to network with the British scientific community.

“This may reduce research cooperation in the future”, a special expert following higher education and science policy Birgitta Vuorinen The Finnish embassy in London says.

Britain’s however, the new Labor government is more pro-EU than the previous Conservative governments.

Who became prime minister at the beginning of July Keir Starmer wants to bring closer the relationship between Britain and the EU.

In the EU, a change of attitude is seen as welcome, but Britain still does not want to be given free EU benefits.

According to some estimates, however, student exchange can be a bargaining chip for the EU: If Britain wants, for example, trade facilitation, the EU could demand easier access to British universities than before for its citizens.

However, Vuorinen himself has not heard of such a thing. No official negotiations are underway either.

In July The Daily Telegraph newspaper

news

that Starmer would have discussed with his Spanish colleague ways to facilitate the movement of young people between Britain and Spain.

The EU Commission has traditionally not liked Britain trying to conclude bilateral agreements with EU countries.

“When it comes to promoting mobility, the member countries – including Finland – have hoped for an EU-wide approach,” says Vuorinen.

Facilitating the movement of students and researchers has been mentioned as a goal of Finland and Britain making a statement of strategic partnership.

Commission proposed last spring that the EU and Britain agree on even freer movement of their citizens aged 18-30. In Britain, the idea was rejected by both the then Conservative government and the Labor Party.

However, EU member states are discussing giving the commission a negotiation mandate for possible future discussions.

With Brexit, Britain left the student exchange program Erasmus. The Turing program was established instead. Wales and Scotland also have their own program projects.

British students like to go on exchange, especially to Spain, France, the United States and Germany.

459 British citizens studied at Finnish universities in 2022.

to Britain can move from Finland via several visa routes.

A Finn who excels in the field of science, art or technology can apply for “global talent” visas. Last year, they were granted to Finnish applicants on the 17th.

Work visa (skilled worker) conditions were met by 152 Finnish applicants. 155 people received the actual student visa.

The figures are based on the embassy’s information.

If the student exchange lasts six months or less, no visa is needed.