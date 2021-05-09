The British government asked the railway industry, today, Sunday, to urgently announce how it will deal with the disruption of services after several companies to operate trains were forced to withdraw part of their fleets due to cracks discovered in some trains. Ceres, made by the Japanese company Hitachi, there were cracks in a part of the structure of some trains, which prompted the train operators to withdraw all their trains from that category.

“I have directed the railway industry to urgently put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure services can be resumed safely as soon as possible,” Railways Minister Chris Heaton Harris said in a statement.

“I expect the train operators to consider all options for replacing services to help people complete their journeys. Hitachi has been asked to develop a safety inspection plan as well as a long-term repair strategy.”

Passengers and operators have apologized to Hitachi, saying the trains were withdrawn as a precaution. JWR, which operates services between London and various regions in the west and southwest of England and Wales, said it had canceled a large number of its services.

The Minister of Railways warned passengers that the confusion could continue “for some time” and called on train operators to organize alternative bus services to help alleviate the problem.