The UK will send 20,000 soldiers to NATO exercises, British Defense Minister Grant Shepps said. Statement published on the British government website.

It is reported that in the first half of 2024, 20,000 British troops will be deployed across Europe to participate in Exercise Steadfast Defender 24. 16,000 Army soldiers will be deployed to Eastern Europe, and there are also plans to deploy naval and Royal Marine forces to the Atlantic and Arctic.

The purpose of the exercises will be to demonstrate NATO strength near the borders of Russia and implement the agreements reached within the framework of the alliance summit in Vilnius. “Today our opponents are diligently rebuilding their barriers. Old enemies have been reanimated. The battle lines are being redrawn,” said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the German publication Bild stated, citing a secret Bundeswehr document, that the German Ministry of Defense is conducting secret preparations for a NATO war with Russia. In the event of an escalation, NATO's commander-in-chief will reportedly order the transfer of 300,000 troops to the eastern flank. Among them will also be 30 thousand Bundeswehr soldiers.