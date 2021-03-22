Great Britain will reduce the number of armed forces by 10 thousand people and create a squad of rangers, according to a British newspaper The Times…

The material indicates that a large-scale reorganization will be carried out in the Armed Forces, within the framework of which hundreds of highly qualified soldiers will be transferred to a new special operations brigade, which will be deployed on enemy territory.

The Ranger regiment, shaped like the American Green Berets, the US Army’s unconventional warfare specialists, will consist of four battalions of about 250 men. They will be specially selected from the infantry to carry out the dangerous missions that special forces usually carry out. One of the main selection criteria will be “intelligence” and the presence of military experience in the military.

In particular, the tasks of the rangers will include cyberattacks, electronic warfare, intelligence gathering using new technologies, such as drones.

It clarifies that the military wants to free up elite special forces for the most dangerous missions, leaving other forces to fulfill their traditional roles. This is one of those changes regarding reductions and new investments in the army, which the command will announce on Monday.

Rangers will have to provide support to foreign states or proxies in the preparation or conduct of dangerous counter-terrorism operations, as well as transfer information to the new forces of the Royal Marines that will fight.

The 1st Ranger Battalion will be ready for Christmas and could be deployed in East Africa as early as next year, according to Army Commander General Mark Carlton-Smith.

Earlier, on March 14, the former head of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, General Richard Dannat, said that the government did not allocate enough funds to modernize military equipment, so the state of the country’s army could be assessed as unfit for combat.

He clarified that the authorities are not investing money in the modernization of military equipment – this circumstance will not allow Washington to rely on London in hostilities.

In February, the UK Department of Defense released a report that spoke of the “shocking state” of the kingdom’s armed forces.

In November last year, it became known that the United Kingdom government will spend an additional £ 16.5 billion on defense spending over four years. Thus, the defense budget will increase by 10%. This will be a record investment over the past 30 years.