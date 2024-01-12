London announced historic agreement during Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, January 12, arrived on a visit to Kyiv, where, together with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, he will sign a historic security agreement between the two countries.

The British government emphasized that the G7 countries agreed to provide bilateral security guarantees to Kyiv at the NATO summit in Vilnius last year. The UK will be the first country to enter into an agreement.

The document will be a step in the development of an unshakable 100-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom UK government press office

Agreement with Ukraine will include military training and intelligence sharing

This agreement will secure those measures of support that London provided to Kyiv for several years. These include intelligence sharing, medical and military training, and other military-industrial cooperation measures.

In addition, the document obliges Britain to consult with Ukraine “if it is ever again attacked by Russia” and to provide prompt and systematic assistance to defend the country.

Kyiv will receive another 2.5 billion pounds of military aid

During the meeting, Sunak will announce the decision to provide Ukraine with 2.5 billion pounds sterling (282.5 billion rubles) in military aid, which is 200 million pounds more than in previous years. Funding will be provided to Kyiv in 2024-2025.

Photo: Stefan Rousseau / Pool / Reuters

Such a measure, the government said, “will help harness the best of British military expertise and defense manufacturing to ensure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield.” In particular, Kyiv will be able to acquire long-range missiles, artillery ammunition, and improve air defense and maritime security.

Of the allocated funds, around £200 million will be spent on the purchase and production of thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including reconnaissance, attack and maritime ones. This will be the largest delivery of UAVs to Kyiv.

The UK called Ukraine one of its closest partners

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted that Britain is committed to supporting Ukraine, as the countries are closest partners.

See also The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities commented on news about the falling stones of the Bent Pyramid of King Snefru The UK is already one of Ukraine's closest partners because we recognize that their security is our security. Today we are going further – increasing our military assistance, delivering thousands of the latest drones, and signing a historic new security agreement to give Ukraine the assurances it needs for the long term. Rishi SunakPrime Minister of Great Britain

In Russia, the agreement between Britain and Ukraine was called empty

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov called the agreement between Britain and Ukraine empty. In his opinion, this is a provocation.

“Britain has phantoms of its former greatness, it wants to play the role of superpower, which it lost long ago, even after the Second World War,” he said.

Related materials:

Dzhabarov expressed confidence that as the tasks of the Russian Special Military Operation (SVO) continue, Britain's role in Ukraine will be significantly reduced.

On the same day, it became known that the United States had stopped supplying arms to Ukraine.

Earlier on January 12, it became known that the United States had stopped supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, since Washington had no budget funds left for this program.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

“We issued the last package of our existing inventory that we had funding to support,” explained White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.

He stressed that the further fate of assistance to Kyiv depends on the decision of Congress.

State Duma deputy from Crimea Leonid Ivlev, commenting on Kirby’s words, noted that he does not fully believe in a real cessation of military assistance to Kyiv from Washington. In his opinion, the United States may still have new assistance programs if this is beneficial primarily to the American side.