Deputy head of the British Ministry of Defense Goldie announced the transfer of ammunition with depleted uranium to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

London, as part of a military aid package, will transfer a batch of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of defense of Britain Annabel Goldie, reports RIA News.

“Along with providing a company of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium,” the report says.

Projectiles with depleted uranium cores differ from conventional ones in the diameter of the warhead and initial speed, which can reach 6120 kilometers per hour or more. The high specific gravity of the core can significantly increase armor penetration. Such ammunition was used during the bombing of Yugoslavia, Operation Desert Storm and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The use of these projectiles at least has nothing to do with nuclear weapons. The key danger in this case is the dust emitted from the ammunition that collapses over time, which, in theory, can pollute the area around or poison a person.