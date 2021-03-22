Great Britain will create an “anti-Russian” special task force to fight against Russian influence. Writes about this The Telegraph.

Thus, for the activities of a new special operations brigade based on the Ranger Regiment of the Special Airborne Service (SAS) from four battalions, 120 million pounds will be allocated. The commandos will be tasked with “suppressing Russian interference around the world as part of a serious reshuffle of defense priorities.”

Sir Mark Carlton-Smith, Chief of General Staff, confirmed to the publication that the said military will be involved in the fight against “hostile state actors.” Presumably, the new squad will work with the MI6 Secret Intelligence Service to conduct covert surveillance operations on Russian spies and military units.

According to the newspaper, the special forces will seek to uncover evidence of illegality and links to the underworld by searching homes and cars and using images from miniature cameras, drones and satellites. Actions will be aimed at identifying and discrediting Russian activities, some of which may be carried out under the guise of legitimate business or tourism activities.

On March 16, Great Britain recognized Russia as one of the main and acute threats. The review of the security, defense and foreign policy of the United Kingdom states that London will defend itself “against any threat posed by the Russian side.” In addition, the country plans to send its armed forces abroad much more often, as well as to increase the defense budget.

After that, Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin said that Moscow views the new strategy of defense and foreign policy of Great Britain as a toughening of London’s course towards the Russian side. According to him, Russia will prepare a mirror response. “We will build our line of relations with Britain (…) in full accordance with how it will behave towards us,” he said.