A former British official said that the residents of the United Kingdom will be protected from “Covid 19” this summer.

Clive Dix, who took over as head of the government’s vaccine follow-up task force in December and resigned last week, said he believed there would be no transmission of the virus in the UK by

August.

“We will probably protect the population from all known strains,” he told the Daily Telegraph on Friday.

He continued, “We will be safe by next winter.”

According to government figures, more than 50 million doses of Covid 19 vaccines have been administered in the United Kingdom, including 16.7 million doses that constitute a second dose.