UK to allocate $32 million to strengthen cybersecurity in Ukraine

The British government will allocate up to 25 million pounds (32 million dollars) over the next two years to strengthen cybersecurity in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, writes TASS.

The money is expected to be used to protect “critical national infrastructure” by strengthening Ukraine’s cyber defense capabilities. “This will make it possible to detect and prevent cyber threats from Russia and respond to them,” the prime minister’s office emphasized.

At the same time, the document says that Russia is allegedly trying to attack Ukrainian cyber infrastructure.

Earlier it became known that London will transfer 60 million pounds (77 million dollars) to the NATO fund to help Ukraine.