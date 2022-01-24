Britain What does the meat pie revolution mean, who are the main food and the shopping cart? This glossary helps to understand the political turmoil that has risen around Boris Johnson

The beloved child has many names, but even more so for the wrinkled prime minister.

London

In Britain a cluster of political gangs, and a prime minister Boris Johnson position is at hazard.

This week is set to find out what happens to Johnson when a senior official Sue Grayn the report will be published. Gray’s job is to figure out the possible ones interest rate restrictions from the Prime Minister’s official residence from spring 2020 onwards.

The Garden of Downing Street hosted, among other things, a large Corona-era celebration on the principle of “bring your own bottles”.

According to press reports, the results of the report may be published on Tuesday or Wednesday.

However, it is easier to follow the political turmoil if you have a current vocabulary.

What is the meat pie revolution? Who are the main food and the shopping cart? HS compiled explanations for topical expressions.

Pork pie putsch that is, the meat pie revolution refers to a group of Conservative MPs trying to get out of power over their own leader, Johnson.

Pork pie means the famous English pork pie. Putsch means revolution.

According to press reports, the rebellion was given a derogatory name by the deputy minister who supported Johnson. The name comes from the MP Alicia from Kearns, believed to belong to the rebel party. The famous Melton Mowbray meat pies are made in the Kearns constituency.

From central and northern England, the appointment can be offended if you wish. The name also goes by the form pork pie plot i.e. the meat pie plot.

For the attention of meme builders and researchers, as well as men’s fashion lovers: Pork pie also means a men’s narrow hat.

Read more: Is Boris Johnson’s approach approaching? The Labor Party rose to fair leadership in opinion polls, opposition leader believes prime minister “acted criminally”

BIG DOG means Chief Jehovah himself, Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself.

Independent magazine reports last week that Johnson’s rescue has been launched Operation Save Big Dog that is, the Save (even) Big Juice operation. The idea would be to sacrifice others to save the Prime Minister.

The headcount was joked about in a House of Commons session last Wednesday.

‘This week was to save big milk (Operation Save Big Dog), but the penalty was just a big mess (Operation Dog’s Dinner), ”Said the Scottish National MP Ian Blackford.

Read more: Will Boris Johnson have to resign? These three issues are crucial

TROLLEY means a grocery shopping cart, which in turn is Johnson ‘s former principal advisor Dominic Cummings nickname given to the Prime Minister.

Cummingis with In all its indecision, Johnson is like a poorly maneuvered shopping cart tossing down the aisle here and there.

Cummings has also referred to Johnson on shopping carts in his tweets.

Cummings, who resigned in November 2020, is one of Johnson’s biggest critics today. The revelations of the former aide have exacerbated the prime minister’s plight.

Read more: Boris Johnson: No one warned that celebrations at the time of the corona restrictions were against the restrictions

RED WALL that is, the red wall means the traditional support area of ​​the Labor Party in central and northern England.

Johnson took the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the December 2019 parliamentary elections as many constituencies held for decades by the Labor Party fell into the hands of the Conservatives. The crumbling of the so-called red wall was seen.

Now, some of the Conservatives who went into the lower house in 2019 have turned against Johnson. MPs fear for their own seats.

RED MEAT refers, in turn, to inciting one’s own political supporters, for example to mislead. “Red flesh” is then thrown at the bloodthirsty crowds.

Johnson’s troops were interpreted to have resorted to a red meat campaign this week as an attempt was made to save the prime minister from coronation riots.

The stunts thrown at Conservative voters included a complete overhaul of the BBC, the lifting of English corona restrictions, the outsourcing of refugees and possible energy bill subsidies.