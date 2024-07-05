A set of general challenges facing the Labour Party in the new British government – after their landslide victory of 409 seats in Parliament – stand out, most notably the economic challenges, which are among the most prominent obstacles that the party must face, as the British economy is suffering from the consequences of leaving the European Union, then the effects of the Corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine, with high inflation rates and declining economic growth.

