Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy affirmed his country’s efforts to address the tense situations in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip and work for peace and security in the Middle East. The media office of the caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, said in a statement yesterday that this came in a phone call the Prime Minister received from the British Foreign Secretary.

Lamy stressed that “expanding the conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” expressing concern about the escalation of tensions on Lebanon’s borders and the increasing possibility of miscalculation.

He added that his country “believes that this matter should be resolved peacefully through a negotiated settlement,” noting his intention to visit Lebanon soon.

Lebanon is witnessing Arab and foreign diplomatic visits and contacts in an effort to reduce tension on the southern Lebanese border and find a solution to the military confrontations.

In another context, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, stressed that “the situation in Lebanon cannot wait for the situation in Gaza to be resolved.”

Yesterday, the National News Agency quoted Geagea as saying, “Opening the southern front is a major sin, not a mistake,” calling for the government to take decisive and immediate measures regarding the southern front, in terms of implementing Resolution 1701.