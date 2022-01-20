British Health Minister Sajid Javid said today, Thursday, that Britain must learn to live with Covid-19 disease, as it may remain forever, and added that Britain is ahead of other countries as the government lifts restrictions to contain the virus.

“We have to learn to live with it,” Javid told Sky News. It’s sad that people die from the flu as well, in the bad years of the flu it’s sad that about 20,000 may lose their lives but we don’t shut down our country completely.”

“Covid will not go away,” he added. It will be with us for many years, maybe forever, and we have to learn to live with it… I think we are leading Europe in the transition from a pandemic to an endemic epidemic and we are leading others in showing the world how to live with Covid.”