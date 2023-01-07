Britain | War veterans criticized Prince Harry, who said he had killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan

Prince Harry states in his biography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan.

Britain’s former soldiers of the armed forces have harshly criticized Prince Harry, who says in his biography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. The prince tells Spare– in the biography (Fin. Deputy) from his time as an Apache gunner in 2012.

The book will not go on sale until Tuesday. However, some Spanish bookstores accidentally put it on sale already on Thursday, which is why Spanish-language editions have also ended up in the hands of British publishers.

“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but it doesn’t embarrass me either,” Harry says The Daily Telegraph – according to the British newspaper in its biography.

Already retired Colonel in the British Army Tim Collins stated that Harry, who left the British royal family in 2020, has “now turned his back on his other family, the armed forces”.

“This is not representative of how we conduct ourselves in the military; we don’t think like that,” says Collins, who reports on the British armed forces Forces News media in the interview.

According to Collins, the military has never kept a count of how many people each has killed. Many have publicly agreed with Collins.

Former Rear Admiral of the British Royal Navy Chris Parry stated for the British channel Sky Newsthat during his 35 years of service and while participating in battles, he never heard that someone had told his numbers.

“Unfortunately, I have to say it’s clumsy and in poor taste and shows no respect for the people who have been killed,” he says.

Part of former military leaders has pointed out that Harry’s words could endanger his safety and that of others. Former British National Security Adviser Kim Darroch stated for the British channel Sky Newsto have advised Harry not to make such detailed statements.

Former British Armed Forces Colonel Richard Kemp – who rose to lead British forces in Afghanistan in 2003 before retiring – said the same channel in a different matterthat Harry’s comments were ill-advised and could incite an attack on British soldiers.

Kemp found it particularly dangerous that Harry gave the impression that British soldiers would be trained to see their enemies as “less than human.”

Prince Harry says in his biography that he thought of Taliban fighters more like chess pieces than people. His words have reached Afghanistan.

Friday them commented on Twitter Acting as an advisor to the Interior Minister of the Taliban regime Anas Haqqaniwho is the founder of the Haqqani terrorist organization Jalaluddin Haqqani son.

“Mr Harry! Those you killed were not chess pieces, they were people; they had families waiting for their return. Among those who killed Afghans, many do not have the decency to reveal their conscience and confess their war crimes,” Haqqani wrote.