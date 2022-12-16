BBC: British Prime Minister Sunak instructed to check the effectiveness of military assistance to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instructed to check the effectiveness of military assistance to Kyiv and assess the course of the conflict in Ukraine. About it informs “BBC”.

According to government sources, the British authorities wanted to conduct an audit in order to “see what we have invested and what we have received.”

It is noted that the order of the prime minister caused alarm in government circles, since the military of the United Kingdom considers the supply of weapons in the winter months to be decisive.

In addition, some members of the British Cabinet expressed fear that Sunak could end up following the example of US President Joe Biden, who is cautious about transferring weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admitted that London could supply Storm Shadow aviation cruise missiles to Kyiv. In addition, the head of the department stressed the need to replenish their own stocks of ammunition and anti-tank missile systems against the backdrop of frequent deliveries to Ukraine.