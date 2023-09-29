British Treasury: London is discussing with the G7 a revision of the ceiling on oil prices from Russia

London wanted to discuss with the G7 countries the effectiveness of the ceiling on oil prices from Russia and options for revising it due to changes in the global economy. This was announced by Deputy Head of the UK Treasury Joanna Penn, the agency reports. Reuters.

According to Penn, initially introducing restrictions seemed to be a successful decision, since it was supposed to increase Russia’s costs for oil exports and reduce its income, while the provision of energy resources to the world market was supposed to remain at the same level. However, Russia’s reaction turned out to be unpredictable.

“We have to continue to monitor it (the price ceiling) Note from Lenta.ru) efficiency. We need to think about how we can make sure how the response can change and, accordingly, how the price threshold and policy should change in response to this,” said the UK Treasury Secretary.

Since restrictions were introduced in December, Russia has been able to ship most of its oil exports through domestic and non-Western shippers. The Deputy Minister assured that the UK strictly complies with the restrictions imposed on oil from Russia, but at the same time is discussing options for changing the pricing policy with its partners, in particular with the United States.

The G7 countries initially agreed on the possibility of revising the upper limit on Russian oil prices if necessary. In September, several sources told Reuters there were no plans to introduce changes to the scheme in the coming months.

Earlier, the possibility of abandoning the price ceiling for oil from the Russian Federation was assessed by the coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council, John Kirby. According to him, American authorities consider the scheme a useful and viable tool.