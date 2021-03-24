British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab wanted to urge NATO countries to make Russia “feel the real consequences” of its “hostile” actions. He is quoted by RIA News with reference to the departmental message.

The Foreign Ministry said that Raab plans to talk in detail with the allies about the “Russian threat.”

“The minister will talk about the volatile nature of Russian aggression, using new and destructive technologies to threaten democracies and open societies around the world. We are talking, among other things, about the development by Russia of new ultra-modern missile systems capable of evading conventional air defense systems, and state-supported cyber attacks that target important databases, are used to interfere in elections or to spread misinformation about the coronavirus, ”the department notes.

The statement, which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti, reveals the minister’s plans for the NATO summit on March 23-24. This will be the first personal meeting of the ministers of the alliance countries in more than a year.

On March 16, the report of the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was published, which named the main threats to NATO. They are Russia, terrorism, cyberattacks, China and climate change.

