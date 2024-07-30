Britain | Violent riots broke out in Southport following a knife attack

Britain|According to the local police, several police officers have been injured in the unrest. Protesters have thrown objects and set fires.

Britain’s Violent protests broke out in Southport on Tuesday evening in the aftermath of a knife attack in the city.

A large number of anti-Islamic demonstrators clashed with the police, reports the news agency Reuters.

Three children died in a knife attack on a children’s dance school in Southport, northwest England, on Monday.

The dead girls were 6, 7 and 9 years old. Five children and two adults are still in critical condition.

The police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from the nearby village of Banks in connection with the incident. The police confiscated a knife from the boy. He is suspected of murder.

The police are investigating the motive of the events, but are not currently investigating the events as an act of terrorism. The police believe that the stabber acted alone.

The mosque the protesters gathered nearby damaged and set fire to police cars and threw objects at the mosque and the police.

According to Reuters, in one video uploaded to the internet, protesters shouted that they “want their country back”.

The Guardian says that according to the local police, several police officers have been injured in the unrest. One police officer’s nose is suspected to have been broken.

the BBC hundreds of people gathered outside the mosque and started throwing bricks, bottles and other objects at the mosque and the police. Many of the protesters had hoods on their heads and scarves covering their faces.

As night fell, the situation at the mosque seems to have calmed down and the number of people has decreased, reported BBC Finnish time at 1 am.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote the message service in X, that the rioters “will feel the full force of the law”. According to him, the violent protesters have insulted the community grieving the knife attack.