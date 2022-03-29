Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s attendance just a couple of hours before the commemoration event began.

London

Sick Queen of Britain Elizabeth has attended a public event for the first time in months. Elisabet, 95, who was recovering from a coronary infection, was accompanied by the prince of his late wife Philipin at a memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday.

The event brought together royals from around the world. About 1,800 guests and family members had been invited to the ceremony.

Next month, Elisabeth, who turns 96, attended church and a memorial service with her son, Prince Andrew. Buckingham Palace confirmed the announcement of the Queen’s attendance just a couple of hours before the memorial event was scheduled to begin.

Prince Philip died in April last year at the age of 99.