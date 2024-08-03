London (Union)

British MP Priti Patel has called for an urgent meeting of Parliament to discuss the riots that have erupted in the country following the stabbing incident in the city of Southport.

“Now is the time for national reflection and solidarity, for Parliament to unanimously condemn the riots. Either we trust the rule of law or we don’t, which is why we must convene Parliament immediately,” Patel wrote on the X platform, describing the violent protests in British cities as unacceptable and calling on all politicians to condemn these developments.

Protests by extremist groups erupted in Britain after three children were killed in a stabbing incident in the city of Southport on July 29. The Times newspaper reported that more than 35 protests are expected to take place in the country over the two weekends.

The day before yesterday, riots broke out with the participation of several hundred representatives of extremist groups in the city of Sunderland, England. Protesters set fire to the central police station, resulting in three injured people being taken to hospital, and eight protesters being arrested.

Police arrested a 17-year-old teenager and charged him with killing three children, attempting to kill 10 others and possessing bladed weapons. Police confirmed that they do not consider the attack to be an act of terrorism.