British Prime Minister Barrow’s national security adviser: we need to accelerate the supply of weapons to Kyiv

British Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Tim Barrow called for speeding up the shipment of weapons to Kyiv. About it informs edition of The Times.

“We need to speed up our support. Ukraine must have the means to defend itself and must be able to succeed on the battlefield,” he said during a speech before the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy.

Barrow said that the British authorities are considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons and precision-guided munitions, despite the depletion of their own weapons stocks.

Earlier it became known about the intention of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call on allies in the Group of Seven (G7) to supply Kyiv with long-range weapons. He plans to stress the need to give Ukraine “a decisive advantage on the battlefield.”