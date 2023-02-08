The authority said in a statement that the stamps will go on sale from April 4, and the king has approved the design “as is the case with all new stamp designs”.

The new image is a modified version of a portrait by sculptor Martin Jennings for the Royal Mint, the body responsible for minting British coins.

The picture shows the king looking to the left, against a background that ranges in color from purple to green and navy, according to the different types of stamps, according to the Postal Authority statement.

The new stamps are set to replace those bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, which were designed by sculptor Arnold Machen in the 1960s and have become “an iconic symbol of the United Kingdom around the world, used billions of times,” according to the British Postal Service.

However, existing stamps bearing the late queen’s image will still be for sale and usable, to “reduce the environmental impact” of the change to the throne.

“In a unique feature, the name of the country of origin is not printed on British stamps because the image of the king is sufficient,” said Simon Thompson, general manager of the Royal Mail, in statements made by the authority’s statement.

The first coins bearing the image of Charles III entered circulation in early December, and are now found in post offices in the country.

Also, the first banknotes bearing the image of the king were unveiled at the end of December by the Bank of England, and will begin circulation in mid-2024 in the United Kingdom.