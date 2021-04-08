Britain Unrest continues in Northern Ireland, rioters set fire to bus and threw rocks at police

The Unionists of Northern Ireland are frustrated by, among other things, the new barriers to trade created by the Brexes between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.

In Northern Ireland youth troops have set fire to the bus they hijacked and threw stones at police in a residential area of ​​pro-British unionists in Belfast, according to Reuters.

The night-time violent brawl continues in British Northern Ireland for the second week in a row.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson expressed deep concern about the violence that has injured dozens of police in recent days as people have burned cars and thrown police at fire bottles.

“Disagreements should be resolved through discussion, not through violence or crime,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Unrest are the result of the frustration of the Unionists of Northern Ireland with, among other things, the new barriers to trade that arose between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain as a result of Britain’s secession from the EU.

In addition, the mood in Northern Ireland has been exacerbated by breaches of the interest rate restrictions by members of the pro-independence Sinn Féin party.

Twenty members of the party were recently decided not to be charged with attending the funeral of a prominent member of the Irish Republican Army IRA last year. Attending the funeral violated the area’s corona restrictions.

Sinn Féin, for his part, has criticized the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for vehemently opposing the new trade agreement and demanding the dismissal of the region’s chief of police.

Police in Northern Ireland say the violence of recent days has been fueled by criminals who have helped organize the attacks.

Wednesday night the skirmishes were held in West Belfast near the Shankill Road area on the so-called Wall of Peace, which separates the mainly Unionist-inhabited Shankill and Republican Falls Road.

Leaders of both Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party condemned the violence, in particular the hijacking of a bus and the attack on the Photographer by the Belfast Telegraph.

Director of DUP Arlene Foster said the actions were a disgrace to Northern Ireland.