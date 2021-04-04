Britain Unionists burned cars and threw police bottles at the police in Northern Ireland

The recent unrest was a continuation of the previous night’s riot in another Unionist-populated suburb.

In Northern Ireland British-minded unionists burned cars and threw police bottles at night in the northern suburbs of Belfast, Northern Ireland police said. The unrest was a continuation of the previous night’s riot in another suburb inhabited by unionists.

According to local police leadership, there were thirty men in the riot last night, some of whom were disguised. Police arrested a 47-year-old man who remains under arrest for the time being.

To Britain the Unionists of Northern Ireland have been dissatisfied with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson train on the Brexit agreement. The agreement seeks to secure the shaky peace in Northern Ireland by preventing the formation of a so-called hard line between Northern Ireland and EU Ireland.

Thanks to the agreement, there will be no border and customs controls at the Irish border, but at the same time a tough border has shifted between Northern Ireland and Britain. Unionists believe that the creation of barriers to trade between Britain and Northern Ireland will weaken Northern Ireland’s relationship with the rest of Britain.

In addition, the mood in Northern Ireland has been heightened by the fact that earlier in the week, 24 members of the pro-independence Sinn Féin party were not charged with attending the funeral of a prominent member of the Irish Republican Army IRA. Attending the funeral violated the area’s corona restrictions.