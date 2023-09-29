Friday, September 29, 2023
Britain | Two trains crash in Scotland, two people in hospital

September 29, 2023
Another of the trains was the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive built in 1923.

Several people were injured in a train collision in Scotland, reported the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The crash happened at the Aviemore station in the Scottish Highlands on Friday at nine in the evening Finnish time.

According to Police Scotland, two injured people were taken to hospital and three were treated at the scene. There is no information on the quality of the injuries sustained.

According to the BBC, another of the trains involved in the crash was the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive built in 1923.

