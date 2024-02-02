Britain | Two teenagers sentenced to life in prison for 'exceptionally brutal' murder of trans girl

According to the court, the motive for the murder was the victim's trans identity.

Two A 16-year-old teenager has also been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 16-year-old teenager in Great Britain, according to the British newspaper The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The court described the murder as “exceptionally brutal”.

According to the court, the motive for the murder was, at least in part, the fact that the victim was a trans youth. The victim was an active social media user with tens of thousands of followers on his Tiktok account.

Passers-by found the victim's body in a park in the village of Culcheth in northwest England on the afternoon of February 11, 2023. According to the court, the victim had been stabbed 28 times.

The court considered a girl who was 15 years old at the time of the crime to be the main perpetrator. According to the judge, the girl had a “deep desire to kill” and that she had expressed her desire to kill even after receiving the verdict. According to the court, the girl had even prepared a new “kill list” even after being caught.

The girl was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Another of the convicts, a 15-year-old boy at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“You both took part in a brutal and planned murder, which was sadistic in nature and where the victim's trans identity was a partial motive. You chose the victim because he was an easy target for you,” the judge said, according to The Guardian.

The death of the trans girl shocked Britain, and in the spring of 2023, according to the British media, thousands of people participated in various memorial services and demonstrations because of the case.