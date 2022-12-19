Britain | Two died in London when a crowd stormed a concert venue

The London police who investigated the case say that both people who died in the accident were in the lobby of the concert venue at the time of the incident.

one person has died in an accident at a concert venue in Brixton, South London last week.

Both died of their injuries at the hospital. One of the dead was a 33-year-old woman, the other a 23-year-old woman. The latter worked at the scene of the accident as a security worker.

Police were called to the scene last Thursday at the O2 Academy concert venue in Brixton after a large crowd tried to force their way inside. According to the public broadcasting company BBC, there could have been up to a thousand ticketless people there. A Nigerian singer performed in the arena on Thursday Asake.

Set people buckled under the pressure of the crowd, and at least eight were hospitalized after the incident.

Police have promised to investigate in detail what exactly happened in Brixton and what led to the serious accident. The research has been described as difficult.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has publicly commented on the incident, saying he was upset about it. He has taken part in the grief of the relatives of the dead.