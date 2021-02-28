Families with children in schools will receive free kits to do a home diagnostic test of coronavirus, as announced on Sunday by the British government within the plans to reopen schools from March 8.

Households with children will receive free trials to do twice a week regardless of whether someone has symptoms, authorities said. Testing will also be offered to adults who work with schools, such as bus drivers.

Testing family members will offer “an additional assurance for parents and educational staff that schools are as safe as possible,” said Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. England’s schools have been closed since January. , except for the children of essential workers.

Britain is also making progress on its vaccination program, with almost 20 million people who have already received a first dose. Some two million people in England between the ages of 60 and 63 will begin receiving invitations to request a vaccination appointment from Monday. The government aims to offer a first injection to all adults in the country by the end of July.

Britain has the worst death toll from the virus in Europe, with nearly 123,000 dead.

The number of new cases decreased 40% in the last week, and deaths fell by a third This is indicated by official data from the British health authorities, cited by the Daily Mirror. In the last 24 hours, 6,035 new cases were registered, the lowest daily increase since last September

“I’m very happy that more than 20 million people have been vaccinated in the United Kingdom “, declared Hancock in a video published in the network Twitter.

He thanked “all those who came to get inoculated, because we know with more or less certain that the vaccine protects them, protects their community and is also the way out for everyone “.

Very affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with some 123,000 deaths, the United Kingdom is betting on mass vaccination to get out of confinement.

Within the framework of this campaign, launched at the beginning of December and one of the most advanced in the world, the government aims to ensure that all over 50 years received their first dose by April 15, and all adults by the end of July.

Then, in order not to slow down their progress, vaccination will continue according to age criteria instead of the most exposed professions, such as police officers and teachers, according to the recommendation of the Scientific Committee that monitors the campaign.

The UK had previously achieved, in mid-February, the goal of vaccinating approximately 15 million older than 70 years, health workers, residents and employees in nursing homes.

Source: AP, ANSA and AFP

