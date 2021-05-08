Britain to stop operating high-speed trains

A number of rail services have been canceled in the United Kingdom after cracks were discovered on the “Hitachi 800” high-speed trains, according to what the BBC reported.

And Bloomberg News reported, “The BBC” that these trains are operated by “Green Western Railway”, “London North Eastern Railway” and “Hull Trains”.

These companies have warned of train cancellations and disruptions during the crack inspection period. And the passengers were asked not to travel on Saturday.

The BBC said that “Hitachi” is investigating the problem, based on data from a spokesman for “Hall Trains”, who hopes that the trains will be able to resume service again as soon as possible.

Representatives of Tokyo-based Hitachi Ltd. were not immediately available, outside of normal business hours, to comment on the matter.