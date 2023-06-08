Guardian: London to remove Chinese surveillance equipment from government facilities

The British authorities have decided to remove Chinese-made equipment from government facilities that can be used by Beijing for surveillance. About it informs The Guardian.

It is noted that we are talking about surveillance cameras from companies Hikvision and Dahua. In 2022, the Chinese government ordered departments to stop installing China-related cameras in important buildings. The Cabinet also promised to publish a schedule for the removal of such equipment from secret facilities.

China responded by urging London to stop political manipulation and ensure a fair and just environment for Chinese companies to operate normally in the country. The Chinese embassy noted that Beijing has always encouraged international investment from Chinese companies.

Earlier, the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MVID) accused China of spying on the country’s space program. The ministry said Beijing has made attempts to acquire military space technology bypassing export restrictions.