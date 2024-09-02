NYT: UK to Halt Supply of 30 Weapons and Components to Israel

Britain will suspend the supply of 30 weapons and components to Israel over the risk of them being used to commit “serious violations of international humanitarian law” in the Gaza Strip, the newspaper reported. New York Times (NYT).

According to the kingdom’s Foreign Minister David Lammy, the decision was made after a legal review. He stressed that it was a partial ban. Thus, the restrictions will affect 30 export licenses out of 350.

“The assessment I have received does not allow me to draw any conclusions other than that in relation to certain arms transfers from the UK to Israel there is a clear risk that they could be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.

Earlier, Israel accused the country’s authorities of “torpedoing” the deal to release prisoners and hostages.