The British authorities are going to extend the ban on foreign travel for residents of the country until August. This is reported on March 28 RIA News citing the Sunday Times.

The government promised to announce on April 12 the date for the resumption of communications with other countries. It was supposed to be May 17th. However, in recent weeks, the authorities are increasingly talking about the fact that it is too early to plan a vacation abroad in the summer.

At the same time, even after the opening of the borders, it is planned to introduce a system of tourist corridors. Countries will be divided into green, yellow and red lists.

After visiting the states from the green list, quarantine will not be required. Those who travel to a yellow-listed country may have to go home to self-isolate. Those who come from the countries from the red list will have to leave a two-week quarantine at their own expense in hotels at airports, as well as pass at least two tests for coronavirus.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.