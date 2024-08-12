Sky News: UK aid to Ukrainian Armed Forces to continue after attack on Kursk region

The UK will continue to supply Kyiv with military aid despite the “change in strategy” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) and the attack on the Kursk region. This is reported by Sky News with reference to sources.

“Despite the sharp change in the strategy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front, London will continue to support Kyiv,” the TV channel reports the words of a representative of the British government, who wished to remain anonymous.

The spokesman added that Britain was committed to “continuing” its military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, former British intelligence officer MI6 Alastair Crook said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing their best brigades in the Kursk region and their sortie is doomed to failure. He emphasized that the Russian side is not showing signs of panic and is doing everything necessary to stabilize the situation.