Sky News: UK to impose embargo on imports of diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is currently in Japan for the G7 (G7) summit, plans to announce a ban on the import of diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia as part of the strengthening of Western sanctions against Moscow, informs Sky News channel.

It is specified that in addition to the embargo, London intends to freeze the diamond export market, the amount of which is about four billion dollars. Also, 86 individuals and companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex will fall under the sanctions.

Earlier, a senior US administration official said that the G7 countries are planning to “tighten the screws” against Russia amid the events in Ukraine with the same determination that they showed in 2022.