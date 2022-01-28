The British Foreign Office (MFA) is going on Monday, January 31, to announce the forthcoming new sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine. This was reported TASS source in British government circles.

“The Foreign Office is expected to announce in Parliament on Monday a tightening of the sanctions regime so that the UK can target Russia’s strategic and financial interests,” the source said.

Earlier, The Times, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the United States would not be able to impose the promised anti-Russian sanctions due to Britain’s tolerance for financial flows that pass through London. The interlocutor of the agency referred to the report of the Intelligence Committee of the British Parliament, which refers to Russian oligarchs who have been using the British financial and visa system since 1994 to launder illegal funds with which they can allegedly promote the interests of Moscow.