Britain thwarts a Houthi attack in the Red Sea

London (agencies)

British officials announced that the British warship Diamond repelled a drone attack launched by the Houthi group in the Red Sea.

The British Ministry of Defense said in a statement yesterday: “Diamond, using its Sea Viper missile system, destroyed a drone that targeted it, without causing damage to Diamond or any injuries among its crew.”

The statement added, “These abhorrent and unlawful attacks are absolutely unacceptable, and it is our duty to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.”

The American forces launched strikes at dawn the day before yesterday targeting a Houthi site in Yemen after the Houthis attacked a British oil ship that “caught fire” in the Gulf of Aden.

The US military command in the Middle East (Centcom) said on the Region. Since last November 19, the Houthi group has launched dozens of attacks with drones and missiles on cargo ships in this vital shipping lane.

On December 18, Washington announced the establishment of a multinational naval military alliance, under the name “Guardian of Prosperity,” with the aim of confronting any attacks targeting the safety of international maritime navigation.