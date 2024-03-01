Britain | Three people were injured when a moped rider fired a shotgun in London

According to The Guardian, the injuries of the injured are not life-threatening.

in Britain In London, three people have been injured in connection with the shooting incident, they say, among other things British broadcasting company BBC and a British magazine The Guardian.

Two people were injured in the shooting, where they were shot by a person riding a moped with a shotgun. A third person was injured when the moped apparently ran into him.

The suspects fled the scene. Even late on Friday evening, the police tried to catch the suspects.

The shooting happened on Friday at around 5 pm local time in the Clapham district of south-west London.

According to The Guardian, the injuries of the injured are not life-threatening.