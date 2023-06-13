Britain | Three dead bodies found on Nottingham streets, man arrested

Police have closed several streets in Nottingham on Tuesday after three dead people were found on the streets.

Britain’s the police say that three dead people have been found on the streets of the city of Nottingham on Tuesday, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

In addition, three people have been injured. They had been tried to run over.

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of the murders.

Several streets in Nottingham have been closed and tram services have been suspended. According to Reuters, there were a considerable number of authorities in the city center in the morning.

Local the police announced in the morning that two dead people have been found on Ilkeston Road in the city center and a third on Magdala Road.

The dead in Ilkeston Road had been found after 4 am local time.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to Milton Road, where a van had tried to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

The third dead person was found on Magdala Road, which is located further from the city center.

“This is a horrible and tragic incident that has claimed the lives of three people,” police chief Kate Meynell comment.

Police believe the deaths are related.