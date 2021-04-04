Britain Thousands of Britons protest a bill that would allow police to crack down on protesters

Demonstrations against the bill were held on Saturday in London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Bristol, among others.

The bill would allow police tougher grips to disperse protests in England and Wales. For example, the police could impose time and noise restrictions.

Failure to comply with police regulations could result in fines of up to £ 2,500, or around € 2,940, the BBC says.

Legislative initiative protested on Saturday in London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Bristol, among others. The majority of the protests went peacefully, but in London, protesters and police clashed.

Greater London police said 26 protesters were arrested and ten police officers were injured. No police were seriously injured.

According to police, almost all of those protesting in central London complied with the corona restrictions, but a small proportion of people did not do so. In total, several thousand people took part in the protests in London.

“We had no choice but to switch to force, and arrests were made,” police said Ade Adelekan told Reuters.

According to the BBC, the arrests were made because people refused to disperse after the demonstration ended.

In London the protest was attended by a former leader of the British Labor Party Jeremy Corbyn. The BBC says she mentioned suffragettes, the women who exercised women’s suffrage in Britain in the early 20th century, and Nelson Mandelan speaking to protesters in Parliament Square.

“Fight for your right to protest, fight for your right to have your voice heard,” Corbyn told protesters.

There have been occasional demonstrations in Britain since the bill passed Parliament last month. Much of the protests have so far taken place in Bristol, where protests have sometimes taken on violent shades. For example, police vehicles have been set on fire.

A large number of people also gathered in Bristol on Saturday, but the demonstration remained peaceful.